RENNIE, Robert "Bob" John: February 15, 1942 - August 23, 2019. Passed away peacefully at The Moog & Friends Hospice in Penticton. Bob courageously battled several serious illnesses over the last 15 years of his life. He is survived by his loving wife Barbara; sons, Mike and Grant and the apple of his eye, grandson Mason. Bob was predeceased by his brother in law Jack Norris (2017). Bob and Barb moved to Penticton from Orangeville, Ontario in April 1998 with the help of their forever friends Howard & Carol McKinnon, who continued to visit throughout the years. The family would like to thank Gary & Heather O'Connor, Warren & Cathy McRae and family, childhood friends from Ontario Donna & Luch, Don & Barbara Austin as well as a handful of special cousins in Ontario. To honour Bob's memory and in lieu of flowers please pay it forward with an act of kindness. If you know of someone who is sick and housebound, pay them a visit. If they happen to have a caregiver bring them a hot meal. Bob was forever grateful to those who took the time to visit and share a meal, it meant the world to him. Home is where you treat your friends like family. A special thanks to Dr. David Paisley, Dr. Brian Forzley, all the staff of SP3 and the 5th floor tower at PRH as well as the Moog & Friends Hospice. Condolences may be shared by visiting www.everdenrust.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Aug. 30, 2019