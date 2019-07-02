|
ROBERTSON, Robert: IN LOVING MEMORY - Please join us as we gather together to honour and celebrate the life of Robert Robertson. Bob passed away peacefully at the age of 92 on November 26, 2018 in Vernon, B.C. Born June 6, 1926 in Swift Current. Bob served in The Royal Canadian Air Force and The Royal Canadian Navy. He was a Veteran of the Korean War. Robbie was an active member with the Penticton Legion where he served as Secretary Treasurer and President. He was also an active member of the Penticton Naval Veterans Association. Robert is survived by his four children, Terry, Barbara, Don, Bruce, 10 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. "Forever in our hearts" Sunday, July 7: 1:30 Celebration of Life at the Penticton Legion, 257 Brunswick Street.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on July 2, 2019