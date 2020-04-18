Home

BALL, Roger Sydney: Roger Sydney Ball of Kelowna , passed away suddenly on April 13th, 2020 at the age of 78 years. Roger is survived by his loving wife Jo-Ann Schellenberg, sisters Brenda Pare, Linda (Helen) Louise, Susan (Donald) Collins, Debra (Marv) Burden, brother-in-law John Fraser, Step-son Jim Schellenberg, grandsons Jesse and Cody , Great Grandchildren Brittany and Bradley and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Predeceased by sister Judy Nichols. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the BC Heart and Stroke Foundation in memory of Roger. A Celebration of Roger's Life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.firstmemorialfuneralkelowna.com Arrangements entrusted with First Memorial Funeral Services, Kelowna, BC 250-762-2299
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Apr. 18, 2020
