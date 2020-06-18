ARCHER, Roland Desmond "Des": May 8, 1934 to June 13, 2020 The most amazing, gentle, wonderful, loving loyal friend and strongest soul in this world was taken from us on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the age of 86 years with his loving wife Wendy by his side. Des is now in the arms of his greatest love…his mother Charlotte. Des was bigger than life; when you met him, you never ever forgot him. He loved unconditionally and was loved unconditionally. A complete obituary may be found and condolences may be directed to the family through providencefuneralhomes.com 250-494-7752
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Jun. 18, 2020.