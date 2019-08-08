|
KOST, Rolly: August 20, 1919 - August 1, 2019. Roelof (Rolly) Cornelis Kost passed away peacefully, after a short illness, on August 1st, 2019 at the Hogg Pavillion in White Rock BC. He was 99 just 3 weeks away to being a Centenarian. Rolly was born in Amsterdam The Netherlands, and immigrated with his family to Keremeos, BC in 1951, thereafter living in WestBridge BC, Oliver BC, Winnipeg Manitoba, and finally settled down in Penticton BC. where the comfort of an apartment overlooking Skaha Lake provided stability in his retirement years. His passion was fishing. Rolly's marriage to Helen, was celebrated in Penticton on their 75th wedding anniversary on August 27th 2016, surrounded by his friends, relatives and family. Rolly lost his wife and constant companion of more than 75 years in 2017 and will be deeply missed by their children Corrie (Lydia) Hennie (Rick),Toby (Glenn-deceased), grandchildren Janna, Daniel, Lee, and Stacy, and great-grandchildren Keira, Taya, Lindsay, Ashley, Lucas, Leedan, Slater, Abigail, Shayla, Caine, and Duke - and two great-great-grandchildren Adrianna and Wade. There will be no service, in lieu of flowers please donate to your favourite charity.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Aug. 8, 2019