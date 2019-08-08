Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rolly KOST
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rolly KOST


1919 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KOST, Rolly: August 20, 1919 - August 1, 2019. Roelof (Rolly) Cornelis Kost passed away peacefully, after a short illness, on August 1st, 2019 at the Hogg Pavillion in White Rock BC. He was 99 just 3 weeks away to being a Centenarian. Rolly was born in Amsterdam The Netherlands, and immigrated with his family to Keremeos, BC in 1951, thereafter living in WestBridge BC, Oliver BC, Winnipeg Manitoba, and finally settled down in Penticton BC. where the comfort of an apartment overlooking Skaha Lake provided stability in his retirement years. His passion was fishing. Rolly's marriage to Helen, was celebrated in Penticton on their 75th wedding anniversary on August 27th 2016, surrounded by his friends, relatives and family. Rolly lost his wife and constant companion of more than 75 years in 2017 and will be deeply missed by their children Corrie (Lydia) Hennie (Rick),Toby (Glenn-deceased), grandchildren Janna, Daniel, Lee, and Stacy, and great-grandchildren Keira, Taya, Lindsay, Ashley, Lucas, Leedan, Slater, Abigail, Shayla, Caine, and Duke - and two great-great-grandchildren Adrianna and Wade. There will be no service, in lieu of flowers please donate to your favourite charity.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rolly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.