RUTKOWSKI, Ron: July 1952 - October 2020 It is with deep sadness that the family of Ron Rutkowski announce his passing from Kidney Cancer at the Moog and Friends Hospice House in Penticton, BC on October 1, 2020 at the age of 68 years old. Ron was a wonderful part of so many people's lives and will forever be lovingly remembered by his wife Connie of 40 years, son Jason, daughter Stephanie, brother Edward (Katherine), sisters Evelyn (Dennis) and Gail (Brad) and his stepmother Gloria. Ron will also always be remembered by his nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. Ron is predeceased by his mother Wilma and Father Adolf. Ron was born and raised in Edmonton, AB where he met the love of his life and followed the footsteps of his father into the family business of concrete finishing and concrete pumping. In 1984, the family repositioned their business to Vancouver and in 1992, the family relocated to settle in the Okanagan where they continued to operate their business, Arco Concrete Service from Kelowna and Penticton. Ron appreciated the many relationships he developed with his customers and colleagues. Ron always took a lot of pride in his career and business, and valued working alongside his brother Ed and son Jason on a daily basis. Ron was a dedicated husband and father who would do everything for his loved ones, well known for his kindness, tough love outlook on life, love for his family, welcoming persona, fun loving sense of humour, and ability to make everybody around him smile and laugh. Ron loved spending time with his family and friends, speaking proudly of his children, hockey and playing with the Summerland Old Timers, Salmon Fishing, Barbequing and travelling on family vacations. Ron's recent memorable highlights were travelling to Australia for family vacations to visit his children, celebrating his 40th wedding anniversary with his wife Connie, and cherishing the moments he was able to, together with his family. At Ron's request, Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Ron's life will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers for the family, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
