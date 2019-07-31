Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for RONALD MEADOWS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RONALD A. MEADOWS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RONALD A. MEADOWS Obituary
MEADOWS, RONALD A: 09/11/58 to 07/21/19. With heavy hearts we share the sad news of Ron's passing. He was born beside the water in Ocean Falls and passed away just after a morning of fishing off the shores of Nanoose Bay. He leaves behind his wife Janice (nee Hartley) two daughters Alyssa & Richelle, his mom Hazel, 5 siblings Richard (Rita), Kathi (Kirby Dawson), Janet (Valden Burgart), Stewart (Sharon) Scott, many nieces, nephews, Father-in-law Dave Hartley (Best Friends), step children Morgan (Shannon), Priya (Dan), Harlunn (Alisha) and grandchildren. Predeceased by his Dad Lloyd and sister Karen (Ron Emerson). Ron enjoyed a life time of fishing, hunting and he had a special soft spot for teaching children about the wonders of nature and fishing. Fittingly he had a thirty-year career with the Canadian Coast Guard in Prince Rupert and French Creek where he was a very well respected seaman. His kind and thoughtful nature touched so many lives, Ron will be sadly missed by all who knew him. As by request there will be a quiet gathering in Nanoose Bay in August, and a future date in Prince Rupert.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RONALD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.