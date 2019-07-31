|
MEADOWS, RONALD A: 09/11/58 to 07/21/19. With heavy hearts we share the sad news of Ron's passing. He was born beside the water in Ocean Falls and passed away just after a morning of fishing off the shores of Nanoose Bay. He leaves behind his wife Janice (nee Hartley) two daughters Alyssa & Richelle, his mom Hazel, 5 siblings Richard (Rita), Kathi (Kirby Dawson), Janet (Valden Burgart), Stewart (Sharon) Scott, many nieces, nephews, Father-in-law Dave Hartley (Best Friends), step children Morgan (Shannon), Priya (Dan), Harlunn (Alisha) and grandchildren. Predeceased by his Dad Lloyd and sister Karen (Ron Emerson). Ron enjoyed a life time of fishing, hunting and he had a special soft spot for teaching children about the wonders of nature and fishing. Fittingly he had a thirty-year career with the Canadian Coast Guard in Prince Rupert and French Creek where he was a very well respected seaman. His kind and thoughtful nature touched so many lives, Ron will be sadly missed by all who knew him. As by request there will be a quiet gathering in Nanoose Bay in August, and a future date in Prince Rupert.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on July 31, 2019