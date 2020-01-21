|
RUSSELL, Ronald Andrew: April 15, 1938 - January 13, 2020 Ronald Andrew Russell was born in Edam, Saskatchewan on April 15, 1938 to John and Dorothy Russell. He spent his early childhood on a farm near Midnight Lake and later in St. Cyr, Saskatchewan where the family moved in 1941. Immediately after completing Grade 11, Ron joined the Imperial Bank of Canada in Meadow Lake, Saskatchewan. Except for 3 years from 1966 to 1969 when he tried his hand at farming, he spent his entire career at the bank and worked at branches in Meadow Lake, Jasper, Saskatoon, Winnipeg, Yorkton, Regina, Eston, and Kindersley. He retired from the Kindersley Branch of the CIBC in 1998. He met his wife Myrtle during a posting in Saskatoon and they married in 1963. They had three children. After Ron's retirement, they lived on an acreage near Saskatoon where they raised cattle. In 2004, they moved to Okanagan Falls, BC and subsequently to Penticton BC in 2011. They also had a home in Ajijic, Mexico and they shared their time between Mexico and the Okanagan. After Myrtle's death in 2015, Ron moved back to Saskatoon. Ron is survived by his son Douglas (Nancy) and their children Lauren, Jessica, and Sara; son-in-law David Hallworth and his children Sam and Grace; son James (Sandy) and their daughter Codie; his sisters Joan Mick and Myra Coomber; and his brother Jack Russell. He is predeceased by his wife Myrtle (née Daniels); his daughter Brenda Hallworth; his granddaughters Jamie and Alexandrea Hallworth; and his parents John and Dorothy Russell. Ron was a dedicated worker and a very supportive family man. He will be greatly missed. An interment service will be held in Penticton, BC in the spring.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Jan. 21, 2020