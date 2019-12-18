|
|
DYCK, RONALD GEORGE SR: In loving memory. (August 18, 1944 - December 1, 2019) With broken hearts, we announce the death of Ronald George Dyck. After a brief struggle with cancer, he passed away at the Moog & Friends Hospice on December 1, 2019.He is survived by, Florence, his loving wife, four sons, one daughter, their spouses and 11 grandchildren. Ron was predeceased by both his parents in 1995. He leaves to mourn him many extended family members. Ron grew up on his parents' farm near Winkler in southern Manitoba. He moved to the Okanagan with Florence and his two youngest children in 1991. Here he became a project manager and helped build Linden Estates in Summerland and West Kelowna. He began working for Peters Brothers in 1993, finishing the Redwing Resorts development in Penticton in 2006 and the Big Horn Mountain development in OK Falls in 2019. He enjoyed designing and building homes for customers who became friends. Ron retired on September 28, 2019 and died soon after. We are beyond grief and understanding how such an intelligent, capable man could leave us so suddenly. A Memorial Service will be held at the Trade and Convention Center (273 Power St.) in Penticton on December 22, 2019 from 2 to 4 pm with a short service beginning at 3 pm. The family wishes to thank the nurses at Hospice for their compassionate care with special thanks to Doctors Paisley, Bourdeaux, Bannerman and Watters. Donations in memory of Ron may be directed to the charity of your choice.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Dec. 18, 2019