More Obituaries for Ronald MADER
Ronald Leslie MADER

Ronald Leslie MADER Obituary
MADER, Ronald Leslie: Born Dec 15, 1925 in Regina, Saskatchewan and passed away at home in Kelowna, B.C. September 3rd, 2019 at the age of 93. Ron will be missed by his son Brock (Donna) Mader, daughter Rhonda (Marty) Raddatz, son Tim (Dominic) Mader, son in law Warren Dundas, adopted daughter Patricia Rockwell and his grandchildren Andrew (Jodi) McFadden, Blaine (Leanna) Turner, Brock (Brienne) Raddatz, Kai (Fern) Mader, Jaron (Karl) Mader, Zack Mader, Saige Girouard, Greyden Girouard and great grandchildren, family and friends. Ron is predeceased by his wife of 62 years Edna, parents Harvey and Lena, son Greg Mader, daughter Judy Dundas, grandsons Patrick McFadden and Clinton Mader and Ron's seven brothers. Ron's greatest love was his wife and family; he also loved pets, bird hunting, fishing and fall harvest. After living in Regina for 40 years and working at the Co-op Refinery, Ron and Edna moved to Kelowna B.C. (family soon followed). In their retirement years they enjoyed the warm winters, gardening, golfing, fishing, and meeting new friends and playing cards. A celebration of Ron's life will be held later in September, In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Society or a charity of your choice. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.firstmemorialfuneralkelowna.com. Arrangements entrusted with First Memorial Funeral Services, Kelowna, BC, 250-762-2299.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Sept. 10, 2019
