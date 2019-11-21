|
ANDERSON, Ronald N. "Andy": Andy passed away peacefully with family by his side on November 12, 2019, at Trinity Care Centre in Penticton. He is survived by son Steve (Cheryl); daughter Cathy; son Dale (Angie); grandchildren, Ryan (Andrea), Shiloh (Melissa), Sierra, Cole (Dani) and Carli and many nieces and nephews. Andy will also be missed by his late wife's family; Bruce (Krista), Gail (Rob), Jaime (Kelly), Will, Kitty (Rob) and many more grandchildren and great grandchildren who he was a great role model to as "Poppa Andy". Andy was born in Alberta and moved to East Vancouver with his family in the 1940's. After high school, he began schooling to become an Air Traffic Controller. Upon certification, he was immediately stationed on an ice breaker. He spent many months on the ship and also in many remote northern locations including Alert Bay. After several years, he returned to Vancouver where he met and married Thelma. Andy, Thelma and their four children lived in Richmond until they moved to Penticton in 1971 when Andy was promoted to Area Operations Supervisor at the Penticton Regional Airport. He retired in 1986 after 34 years of service. After losing his wife Thelma to cancer, he found happiness again and married Corene in 2003. Andy enjoyed skiing, swimming, scuba diving, boating, water skiing and travel. After retirement he enjoyed playing crib, flying planes on flight simulator programs, travel and family. Andy was predeceased by son Chris in 1977, sister Doreen in the 80's, first wife Thelma in 2000, and second wife Corene in 2017. The family wishes to thank the nurses and care attendants of Trinity Care Centre for their compassionate care. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Penticton Soccer Club at King's Park on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at 11am. In lieu of flowers, if you wish to, please make a donation to the Canadian Lung Association or the Cancer Society. Condolences may be shared by visiting www.everdenrust.com
