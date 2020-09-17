JOHNSON, Ronald Phillip: January 25, 1929 - September 2, 2020 Ronald Phillip Johnson passed away in Penticton Regional Hospital on September 2, 2020. Ron was born at home in Youngston, Alberta on January 25, 1929. Ron is pre-deceased by parents, John Swan Johnson and Irene Lauretta Phillips, and his only sibling, Gloria Amber Johnson. Ron is survived by his wife, Eleanore Marie Johnson (nee Janzen), daughter Stephanie Rachel Siddall (nee Johnson), son-in-law Jeffery Siddall, grandsons Samuel Peter Siddall and Micah John Siddall, daughter Ronalda Marie Johnson, daughter, Colleen Brenda Allen (nee Johnson), grandson Asa Allen, and great-grandsons Eli and Liam Allen. Ron attended various schools in Alberta up to Grade 12. He continued on to obtain a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Alberta followed by a Masters Degree in Science from University of Saskatchewan in Saskatoon. Ron's career was with the Government of Saskatchewan working with Fisheries, retiring in 1984 as Superintendent of Fisheries. Ron continued with contract work for many years following retirement. Ron had a variety of jobs as a young man: grocery delivery, painter's helper, road construction, fisheries work, and a position with United Nations that took him to Nigeria for one year in 1973. Ron's marriage to Anne Sudak was from 1953 to 1969 and Colleen is the child of that marriage. Ron married Eleanore Janzen in March of 1972. Stephanie and Ronalda are the children from this union. All of his children gave him great joy. Ron would tell you that the most important thing to know about him is his faith in God. He became a Christian in 1963 and for years faithfully attended local churches with the Pentecostal Assemblies of Canada until illness made attendance too difficult. With his scientist background, Ron studied scriptures extensively and methodically. He had interesting perspectives regarding points of doctrine and was not afraid to share his findings with pastors of his local church. Ron was always very willing to share his faith with relatives, friends and acquaintances. Ron will be sorely missed by all who knew him. Those who are left behind take comfort in the fact that he is in the arms of his beloved Jesus. In lieu of other tributes, donations can be made to Wycliffe Bible Translators at https://www.wycliffe.ca/give/
. To send condolences please visit www.providencefuneralhomes.com
.