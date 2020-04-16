|
|
SCHMIDT, Ronald "Ron": It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Ron Schmidt, on April 9, 2020, at the age of 85, in Kelowna General Hospital. Dad was predeceased by our Mom, Louise in 2019. Left to mourn are his children Mona (Ben) Biro, Sue Schmidt, Judy (Ken) Glabb, his grandchildren Jason, Brian (Sandy) Lukas Biro, Michael Schmidt, Jesse and Jori Glabb. He also leaves to mourn, his brothers Bernie (Bev) Schmidt and Vic (Carol) Schmidt. Dad was a mechanic, in Kelowna, for many years. He owned and operated Ron's Husky Service, and after a back injury, retired early. He also had a great love for music. He spent many days, taping every country song that was ever made. We have fond memories of us all gathered together, listening to Uncle Vic and Dad singing and playing their guitars. Rest in peace Dad, and remember "every tear we cry becomes a rose". Dad will be buried in the Kelowna Cemetery, along with our Mom. There will be no service as per Dad's request, and the family will have a celebration of life, at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.firstmemorialfuneralkelowna.com. Arrangements entrusted with First Memorial Funeral Services, Kelowna, BC 250-762-2299
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Apr. 16, 2020