FERRIER, Ronald William: 1946 - 2020 Ron passed away on Wednesday Feb. 5, 2020, with his family by his side. Ron is survived by his wife and best friend, Mary; his son and golfing-pal Brad; his loving daughter, Colleen (Calvin Cook); the sparkle of his life, his amazing, funny, sarcastic granddaughters: Elisabeth, Megan and Ainsley; sister, Arlene (Stan) Beck of 108 Mile Ranch, sister-in-law, Maureen Peake of Penticton; brothers-in-law Derrick and Paul Fry of Vancouver; and numerous nieces and nephews. Ron will always be in the hearts of our special friends, Dale and Darlene Beddie, who went above and beyond to help us; Steve and Tracey Reynolds who knew Ron in his early days of carousing at Twin Lakes Guest Ranch; Brian and Heather Hutchinson who made him laugh so much when golfing; and numerous other friends whose love and laughter Ron appreciated so much. A Celebration of Life will be held at Everden Rust Funeral Services, 1130 Carmi Avenue, Penticton on Saturday Feb. 15 at 11am, with tea to follow. Please join us in celebrating a truly good guy, a loyal friend, an opinionated father, and the best friend and husband I could ever wish for. A huge thank you to the nurses at Moog and Friends Hospice House, who provided compassionate care and comfort to all of us, and who helped us to say goodbye. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Canadian Mental Health - South Okanagan Similkameen, in Penticton. Condolences may be shared by visiting everdenrust.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Feb. 11, 2020