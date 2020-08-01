LIDDICOAT, Rosa Florence: - May 17, 1923 - July 30, 2020 Passed away peacefully in her sleep from natural causes at 9:52 a.m. Rose is survived by her sister, Martha Everrett and daughter, Sandra (Bev) and son David (Renee); grandchildren, Aaron & Tawn, Forrest (Jennifer,), Shawn, Quinn (Lianna), Joel & Darcy; Shane & Brandy; great grandchildren, Noah, Ely, Asher, and Ruby, Carys & Haydn, Avery & Nevaeh, Skwelcnitkw, Stktkcxwilp, Scakwitkw, Wyatt, Sierra. Predeceased by her father, Joseph Elie Auger and mother, Virginia Auger (nee Ducharme); brothers, William, Gilbert, George, Edward and Lawrence; sisters, Eva, Bella and Ida; sons, Kenneth, Richard and Dennis. Born in Chippewan, Alberta and grew up in Lac La Biche and Fort McMurray. She moved to BC with the love of her life Wesley James Liddicoat. They were married in Salmo June 14, 1940 and the family followed. Rose will be having a graveside burial service on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Lakeview Cemetery, Penticton at 11:00 a.m. Condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.everdenrust.com