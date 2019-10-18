|
BARESCO, ROSALIA: 1914 ~ 2019. Rosalia Elizabeth (Honig) Baresco of Medicine Hat passed away peacefully at 105 years of age on Friday, September 27th, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Jean Van Wert; sons, Gerry (Georgina) and Dennis; granddaughter, Janine Baresco; and great-grandchildren, Hart and Gage Baresco. She was predeceased by her husband Michael in 2011; grandson, Kevin Baresco; granddaughter, Christine Baresco; son-in-law, Ken Van Wert; parents, John and Barbara Honig; six sisters; and three brothers. Rosalia was born on the family farm near McTaggart, SK on July 11th, 1914. Life on the farm provided her with a lifelong love of nature, art, and reading. She grew up in nearby Weyburn, SK, guided by her parents, John and Barbara Honig. She married Mike on October 25th, 1939, eventually moving to Medicine Hat in 1946 with their young family. Her Riverside home had a large backyard garden and local farms provided natural, fresh chicken, eggs, and dairy. Berries from the surrounding area were canned or frozen, along with just about everything the garden produced. Mom grounded us with a good home and strong ethics and spirituality. Her love of travel had our family driving the roads of Alberta and Saskatchewan learning the histories of the area. Mom and Dad travelled as well to Eastern Canada, spending time in Quebec and the Maritimes, soaking up more information about her cherished country, Canada. Then finally, a trip to Europe to visit Mom's Hungarian aunt who resided in Belgrade. Then on to Holland, Italy, and France further stoking Mom's love of distant lands and history. Upon Dad's retirement in 1981, they moved to Penticton, BC. Here they took up square dancing, made many new friends, traveled to the coastal islands and throughout BC. They even took an Alaskan cruise to see the whales…didn't…but did continue to enjoy a very healthy life. In their mid-nineties, they made the decision to return to Medicine and to their children. They resided in St. Joseph's Home, which was at that time, still operated by their friends, the Carmelite sisters. Mom continued to amaze us as she entered her "100's". She continued to paint every day, do crossword puzzles, and attend garden tours. She indeed loved to discuss the news of the day with her strong, educated opinions and she was also an encyclopedia of family history for generations that followed. A special THANKS to the staff at St. Joseph's Home who provided Mom with many opportunities to hand out and receive quips, barbs, jokes, and "serious" discussions on a regular basis. We are so thankful we had all these amazing years together. We will miss all those competitive card games, Scrabble, Yahtzee, and the many spring, summer, fall, and winter drives through the countryside. TIME to rest in love, Mom, and see all those clouds that you loved to paint from a new height. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at ST. PATRICK'S ROMAN CATHOLIC CHURCH, 238 - 2nd Avenue NE, Medicine Hat, Alberta, on Saturday, October 26th, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. with Father Francis Tran, Celebrant. Interment will follow in the Roman Catholic Section at Hillside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Rosalia's memory may be made to the Esplanade Children's Summer Arts Programs, 401 1st Street SE, Medicine Hat, AB T1A 8W2 or to the Children's Library, 414 1st Street SE, Medicine Hat, AB T1A 0A8. Condolences may be sent through www.saamis.com or to [email protected] subject heading Rosalia Baresco. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to SAAMIS MEMORIAL FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATORIUM, "The Chapel in the Park", Medicine Hat, Alberta. Should you wish any additional information, please telephone 1-800-317-2647.
