|
|
RUSHMER, Rosalie Anne: It is with great sadness that the family of Rosalie Rushmer announces her passing on August 12, 2019 in Kelowna, BC. Rosalie passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loving family. Rosalie is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 60 years, Wayne and daughters Kathy (Neil) Biswanger, Tammy (Dave) Menzies and son Rob (Cathy) Rushmer, along with 7 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. Predeceased by her parents Fred and Evelyn Rarick and brother Ronald, she is survived by 3 sisters: Linda, Debbie (Bob) and Arlene (Doug) and sister-in-law Margaret and their families. Rosalie was born in Sedro-Woolley, Washington and soon moved to Okotoks, Alberta where she spent her early years. Rosalie and Wayne raised their family in Calgary and moved to Kelowna in 1976. Rosalie's work career covered 30+ years in the banking industry. After her retirement in 1994, she enjoyed spending additional time with her many grandchildren. In addition, Rosalie had a passion for baking and gardening. Many of her favourite recipes will continue to be enjoyed by her large family for generations to come. The family would like to give special thanks to their family doctor, Dr Hendriks, and the staff from Interior Health for the extraordinary care that they provided. During the past several months, Rosalie was able to enjoy many visits at home from family and friends, travelling from Alberta and B.C. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Westbank Cemetery at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Central Okanagan Hospice Association would be appreciated. Arrangements in care of Everden Rust Funeral Services, (250) 860-6440. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting everdenrust.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Aug. 20, 2019