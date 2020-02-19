|
GARRISON, Rose Stoney: Apr. 27, 1933 - Feb. 16, 2020 Rose Stoney Garrison passed away peacefully February 16th, surrounded by her family. She is survived by her youngest brother, four daughters, 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. She will be lovingly remembered for her deep passion for her family, cooking and music. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Diabetes Canada or the Heart & Stroke Foundation. A celebration of life will be held in Nelson, BC at a later date.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Feb. 19, 2020