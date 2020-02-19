Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rose GARRISON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Stoney GARRISON


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rose Stoney GARRISON Obituary
GARRISON, Rose Stoney: Apr. 27, 1933 - Feb. 16, 2020 Rose Stoney Garrison passed away peacefully February 16th, surrounded by her family. She is survived by her youngest brother, four daughters, 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. She will be lovingly remembered for her deep passion for her family, cooking and music. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Diabetes Canada or the Heart & Stroke Foundation. A celebration of life will be held in Nelson, BC at a later date.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -