MASON, Rosemary Margaret: December 31, 1927 - Winnipeg, Manitoba August 6, 2019 - Calgary, Alberta. It is with great love and sadness that the family of Rosemary Mason announces her passing on August 6, 2019 at the age of 91. Rosemary was born in Winnipeg, the only child of Willis and Agnes Darlow. She married William Donald (Don) Mason on May 9, 1953 in Winnipeg. They left Winnipeg for Edmonton in 1960, when their two children were just entering elementary school. Anticipating a life of golf, travel and leisure, Rosemary and Don moved to Kelowna in 1980. Sadly, Don passed away from cancer months later. Rosemary enjoyed her time in Kelowna, but moved to Calgary in 1993 to be closer to her children and grandchildren. Rosemary was a social butterfly. She had a wide variety of interests, involving many different organizations and groups (gardening, golfing, singing, acting, traveling, reading). She loved people, and was a phenomenal organizer. Her chief occupation was homemaker, but she also held many important, demanding paying positions. Her family, friends, and pets were vitally important to her. She created and passed along an abundance of cherished family traditions, heirlooms, and memories. Rosemary is survived by her daughter, Margaret McKeen (Robert) in Lethbridge and her son, Murray Mason (Susan) in Calgary. She is also survived by her four grandsons, Christopher McKeen, Ryan Mason (Kathryn), Brady Mason (Kaitlyn) and Mark Mason (Kristina); and her three great-grandsons, Benjamin, Lennon, and Arlo; as well as her cousins, and a multitude of lifelong and treasured friends. Rosemary was predeceased by her husband, her parents, and her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Victor and Margaret Skinner. A Private Memorial will be held to honour Rosemary at McINNIS & HOLLOWAY in Calgary, Alberta. Condolences may be forwarded through www.McInnisandHolloway.com. If friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, memorial tributes may be made directly to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Alberta, 200, 119 - 14th Street N.W., Calgary, AB T2N 1Z6 Telephone: (403) 264-5549, www.heartandstroke.ca. In living memory of Rosemary Mason, a tree will be planted at Fish Creek Provincial Park by McINNIS & HOLLOWAY FUNERAL HOMES, Park Memorial, 5008 Elbow Drive S.W., Calgary, AB, T2S 2L5, Telephone: 403-243-8200.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Aug. 17, 2019