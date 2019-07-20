DAVIES, Rowland "Rolly" Robert: Oct. 2/28- May 30/19. After battling congestive heart disease, Rowland got his wish to join his wife Elaine, who predeceased him in Feb. 2019. He leaves behind his children Kerry (Trudy), Susan, Linda, and grandchildren Brent (Kristen) and Alyssa (Cody). He also leaves behind many adoring nieces and nephews and their families in Manitoba and England. Born in Bridgnorth, Shropshire, Rowland immigrated to Canada with his brother Ben in Feb. 1948, settling in Winnipeg. He continued with farm labour before entering a life with the telephone company. He met and married Elaine, and later moved out to Kelowna, BC. They enjoyed over 50 years in the Okanagan Valley, raising their children and being heavily involved in Scouting and the Telephone Company. Retiring as Customer Service manager in Penticton in 1984, they began travelling more extensively, and spending winters away in Surprise, Arizona. Rowland continued cycling for pleasure, as he had always either cycled or walked to work…instilling this love to his children. As health began to fail, Rowland and Elaine moved from Summerland to Victoria in 2009. Soon after he took on the role of caregiver for Elaine, remaining upbeat and positive. He was a social fellow and everyone seemed to take to him. He will be remembered as a sweet, good natured man with an outgoing personality. He lived a full life and will be missed dearly by his friends and family. We are grateful for the excellent support from Victoria Community Palliative Care Services and from the service of the Hospice Unit at Royal Jubilee Hospital. Extreme gratitude also to Dr. Chkipov. Donations may be made to the Heart Foundation or to a charity of choice. No service by request. Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on July 20, 2019