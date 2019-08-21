|
|
REORDA, Roy George: 1922 - 2019. Roy Reorda passed away peacefully at age 96 on Saturday August 17th while surrounded by family in Oliver. Roy was born in Kelowna, on October 29th, 1922 and moved his family to Penticton in 1955, where he worked as a Surveyor for the City of Penticton. He was a devout Baha'i and is remembered as a kind and gentle soul. He is survived by his loving children; Lynda (Dave) Pohlmann, Jim (Doreen) Campbell, Mary (Park) Cowin, Wendy (Don) Florence, Gloria Bent and grandchildren, Bud Pohlmann, Shelley Pohlmann, Brenda (Roy) Ogren, Darvin Pohlmann, Michelle Smart, Glen (Diane) Campbell, Molly (Tony Creelman) Jakovickas, Kyla (Charles Arnold) Jakovickas, Crystal (Josh) Southers, Liana Beliveau, Lisa (Kevin) Kraiger, Ryan Florence; 23 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. He was predeceased by his wife, Mary Fannette (Faye) Reorda. A funeral service is being held at Everden Rust Funeral Chapel, 1130 Carmi Ave. in Penticton on Wednesday, August 21st, 2019 at 12:00 pm, with burial following at Lakeview Cemetery at 1:00 pm. Condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.everdenrust.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Aug. 21, 2019