JOSIFOV, Rudy Ratko: Rudy Ratko Josifov of Kelowna, BC, passed away on July 25, 2020 at the age 87. Rudy was born on April 22, 1933 in Zavala, Bulgaria. He spent his first 14 years on his family's farm. He then made his way to Canada at age of 18. He then met Joyce in 1955, they married and had one son, Wayne. They made Kelowna their home in 1974. He worked for many years as a plumber. He was well known for his smile and helpfulness. Rudy will be loved and missed by surviving wife, Joyce; son, Wayne; daughter-in-law Rhonda and many family members and friends. At Rudy's request, no services will be held. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.everdenrust.com


Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Jul. 31, 2020.
