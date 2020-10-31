1/1
Russell Edwin GARWARD
GARWARD, Russell Edwin: July 3rd 1934 - Oct 22nd 2020 Russ was born to Gordon & Grace Garward in Penticton, grew up in the valley and after schooling moved to the coast. Then Russ and his mom moved to Davenport, Iowa, so he could study Chiropratic at Palmer College, graduating in 1959. This provided him with a satisfying career that benefited others. During this same time he learned that the God of the Bible had a personal name,Jehovah. He decided to use his life to honor Him. Russ met like minded Donna and this was the focus of their 59 years of marriage lived here in Penticton as they raised their two children.Russ enjoyed fishing, skiing,golf,horses,cars, water sports and camping. He shared these pastimes with family and dear friends. Russ was a warm, funny kind of man who loved a practical joke, he will be dearly missed. Predeceased by parents, sister Merle, and brother Leslie. Survived by wife, Donna, and children, Renee (Richard) , Gregory (Pamela). Grandchildren, Taylor (Marco), Jordan , Kendall (Frank), Janaye (Christian), and two dear great grandkids, Isabella & Dallas -Jordans children. We are comforted by the promises at John 5:28, 29 and Job 14:14. A memorial is being arranged, please contact family for details.

Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Oct. 31, 2020.
