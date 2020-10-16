LANG, Ruth Irene: Ruth Irene Lang (née Huber) born April 25, 1928 passed peacefully into the presence of her Lord and Savior on October 7, 2020 at the age of 92. She was predeceased by her husband Jacob, son Trevor, and brother Edwin. She will be loving remembered by her children, Wilbur (Jeanette), and Wendy (Brian) McLennan; also survived by her siblings, Ethel Orthner, Myrtle (Herb) Bachler, and Elmer (Eleanor) Huber. Ruth was a gifted seamstress, a gracious hostess whose servant heart touched the lives of many people. She was a kind and gentle person whose actions were guided by her faith. There will be a private service in Medicine Hat, AB and burial later in Southey, SK. The family wishes to thank all the staff at Mission Creek Landing in Kelowna for their loving, compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity Church, re: Chain of Love, in memory of Ruth Lang. These may be mailed to Wilbur Lang, 19188 - 84 Avenue, Surrey, BC V4N 6B3. Condolences may be sent to the family at mcwenbri@shaw.ca



