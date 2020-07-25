1/1
Ruth Marlene ZELLA
1937 - 2020
{ "" }
ZELLA, Ruth Marlene: January 12, 1937 - July 20, 2020 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Ruth Marlene Zella on Monday July 20, 2020 at the age of 83 years. Visitation will be held on Sunday July 26, 2020 at 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Kettle Valley Memorial, 461 Dawson Avenue, Penticton. A private graveside service will be held on Monday July 27, 2020 at the Penticton Lakeview Cemetery at 10:00 am. For full service details, obituary and to send a condolence to the Zella family please visit kvmemorial.com.


Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Kettle Valley Memorial Services
JUL
27
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Penticton Lakeview Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Kettle Valley Memorial Services
461 Dawson Avenue
Penticton, BC V2A 8E2
(250) 493-2929
