Ruth STEWART

Ruth STEWART Obituary
STEWART, Ruth: March 7, 1954 - August 26, 2019. Our hearts ache as we announce the passing of our lovely mother, Ruth Stewart, on August 26, 2019 at Kelowna Hospice House while surrounded by the love of her family and friends. Forever the optimist, all of us (including mom) hoped we would have more time together. We, her family and friends, are thankful for all the blessings large and small we shared over the years; our bonds growing stronger as we worked together to help complete mom's "bucket list". …the fragility of life ever present we managed to do so much and those experiences we shared over the past couple of years are eternal. A private service will be held at a future date once the heat and business of summer has passed. If you wish, a memorial donation may be made to BC Cancer - Sindi Ahluwalia Hawkins Centre for the Southern Interior, www.bccancer.bc.ca, or to a charity of your choice. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.springfieldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Aug. 31, 2019
Download Now