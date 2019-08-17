Home

Springfield Funeral Home
2020 Springfield Road
Kelowna, BC V1Y 5V8
250-860-7077
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Springfield Funeral Home
2020 Springfield Road
Kelowna, BC V1Y 5V8
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Springfield Funeral Home
2020 Springfield Road
Kelowna, BC V1Y 5V8
View Map
Ruth STUERLE


1933 - 2019
Ruth STUERLE Obituary
STUERLE, Ruth: May 28, 1933 - August 12, 2019. Ruth went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 12, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer. She leaves behind her loving husband of 65 years, Art Stuerle; her daughter Marilyn (Jeff) Braun; grandchildren Steven (Ashley) Braun, and Amanda (Darrel) Murray; great grandchildren Lucas, Emma, and Tessa; sisters Irma Elbert and Elsie (Arnold) Betcher; brothers Eric (Helga) Lephotz, Walter (Kathy) Lepholtz; sister-in-law Edeltraut Stuerle and brother-in-law Hugo (Agnes) Stuerle; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. An opportunity to pay your last respects & visit with the family will be on Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Springfield Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 10:30 am at Springfield Funeral Home, 2020 Springfield Road, Kelowna, BC. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Green Bay Bible Camp, www.greenbay.bc.ca/donations. For more about Ruth's life or to offer condolences, please visit www.springfieldfuneralhome.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Aug. 17, 2019
