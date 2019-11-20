|
HUNT, Samantha: It is with extreme sadness that we announce that Samantha Hunt passed unexpectedly into heaven on November 11, 2019 at the age of 46 years. Samantha was employed at Fortis BC for many years serving in Kelowna, Surrey, Burnaby and Trail. She was active in her community including her works with Special Olympics. She established the first chapter of OA in Trail and had just achieved her yellow belt in karate. Sam was always a high achiever and used her generous heart and mind to make the world a more positive place. Samantha is forever loved and cherished in the hearts of her family, parents Bill and Donalda, sister Christine, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and long-time friends. A Celebration of Life service for Samantha will be announced at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations in Sam's name may be made to the BC Special Olympics, #210-3701 E. Hastings St, Burnaby, BC V5C 2H6. You are invited to leave a personal message of condolence at the family's online register at www.myalternatives.ca .
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Nov. 20, 2019