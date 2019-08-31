|
DROSSOS, SAMUEL: December 17, 1928 to August 25, 2019. Themos Assimakis Drossos. With great sadness, the family of Sam Drossos announces his passing at the age of 90. Sam was home enjoying a happy late evening with son Bill and daughter Karla Kozakevich when a sudden heart attack occurred. Sam was so very proud of his children and grandson, Kallaghan Sam. They were the joy of his life and with him to his last breath. Sam was born in Penticton and was very active in Baseball, Basketball and Golf. He was well known as the star catcher with the Penticton Red Sox and Penticton Athletics baseball teams. Sam was a member of the Penticton Golf and Country Club since a teenager and between his years of 68 to 88, he golfed his age many times. After golfing an 88 at age 88, his shoulder called game over. Sam enjoyed his many friends and travelled to golf tournaments regularly. Life-long Penticton friends include Bert Stalman, Alec Cumming, Dr. Bob Abbey, Lloyd Burgart and Ted Bowsfield. Sam's father, Sam Sr., and uncle George, came to Penticton in 1914 after working on the Great Northern Railroad through the Cascades and found work with the CPR, building the KVR and Myra Canyon Trestles. Sam Sr. returned to Greece in 1925 to bring a new bride to Penticton. The brothers saved their money and started the Okanagan Candy Kitchen and Capitol Restaurants in the 200 block of Main Street in Penticton. Eventually they owned the Three Gables Hotel for 60 years until selling it in 1996. The majority of Sam's 50 years working at the hotel was as General Manager. Sam was the eldest son and was predeceased by brothers Nicholas and George and an older sister, Avageley who died at age one. Also predeceased by son Daniel James. Sam is survived by his son Bill, daughter Karla and grandson Kallaghan Sam. Our close family also includes former wife and caring friend, Crystal, son-in-law Joey Kozakevich, Karla's fiance Kelly Watmough and sisters-in-law Vicki and Ronelle McDonald. Also very close are Sam's Nephews: Christopher (Lyndsy), Daniel, Scott (Sharon) and Mark (Clare), along with their children, and Jamie McDonald; Nieces: Alexandra (Nigel Beckman), Cindy (Johnny McPhail) and Kathy (Dan Romstead), along with their children, and niece Robbi McDonald. Many thanks to Dr. Kilian and Dr. Kincade for their exceptional care and kindness over the years. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
