ROSS, Sandra Rae: February 1, 1941 - July 26, 2020 We sadly announce the passing of Sandra Rae Ross on July 26, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband Norman Ross of Kelowna; stepson Carl Ross of Australia; two sisters Joan Bone of Belleville, ON, Jeanie Pointer of Clearwater, Florida; niece Susan Roberts of Big Chute, ON; best friend Diane Gomes of Toronto, ON; grandchildren Alex, Jessica, Austin and Paige; God children Thomas and Kierra, partner Dan and their daughter Mia; as well as many friends and extended family throughout the world, most notably England and Hawaii. We will miss you and love you until the end of time. A Graveside Service will be held to honour Sandra. Due to the current pandemic restrictions it will be by invitation only, however the family would like to invite all who would like to pay their respects to join by livestream on Saturday, August 15th at 10:00 am at the Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery, 1991 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna, by visiting www.springfieldfuneralhome.com
, where condolences may also be sent to the family.