COLLIER, Scott Andrew: 1965 - 2020 It is with deep sadness we announce the sudden loss of our father, Scott Andrew Collier who passed away on August 1, 2020. Born July 19, 1965 in Terrace, BC, to Richard Collier and Delores Goyette, Scott grew up in mostly rural communities around BC. He always loved the outdoors, getting to enjoy communities including Chute Lake Lodge, Salmon Arm, Nechako Lodge (Vanderhoof), and Kamloops with his family before finally settling in Penticton. Scott had started his career at Mcdonald's where he quickly climbed his way up the managerial ladder, becoming general manager and eventually supervising many stores. During this time Scott met Michele Egyed, marrying in 1989 and starting a family in 1991 with their first child David, followed by Jared in 1992 and Alyssa in 1994. Shortly after Scott started working for his father learning about the landscaping business. He was then inspired to begin his own landscaping and snow removal company, S. Collier Enterprises. It was here where he made a name for himself. Scott quickly grew many strong relationships in the community, with its residents and local businesses which helped him gain work contracts such as Lakeview Cemetery among many others. Scott had a warm personality and an appetite for life surpassed by no one, always living life to the fullest. He was the most hospitable person to have ever graced our lives. If Scott was around you were sure to have a drink in your hand, food in your belly, and a smile on your face. He simply took care of people unconditionally; whether he had known you forever, or had just met you, this was irrelevant in his eyes. This was among the many characteristics our dad had, which will always be an inspiration for us. Throughout his life, Scott enjoyed many outdoor activities, including softball, golf, fishing and camping with family and friends. Scott was also a lover of the arts, always holding artists of all kinds in the highest regard. He always supported local artists both in his community and during all his travels. Whenever going on a trip, Scott was sure to come back with paintings and sculptures that captured the local culture. Scott was always excited to show his family and friends his new additions and to explain the stories behind them. In later years, Scott enjoyed painting and doing pottery of his own. Over the past few months, Scott enjoyed spending more time up at Chute Lake. It was there his love for building and design were present. Along with his partner Theressa Rehbein, the couple spent hours creating a place where family and friends could make lasting memories. Scott is survived by his three children who he loved dearly, David Collier, Jared Collier, and Alyssa MacAulay, as well as siblings, friends, and his first grandchild. A celebration of life will be held for Scott on May 8th, 2021 at Chute Lake, where he loved to be. For more information and updates, please email: scottcolliermemorial@hotmail.com Condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.everdenrust.com
.