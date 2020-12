ABEL, Sharon: 1939 - 2020 It is with sadness we announce the passing of Sharon Abel, who died peacefully aged 81. She will be remembered and sadly missed by her daughter Gail Stephens, sons Fred Bakewell, Earl Bakewell, and her grandchildren. Sharon's passions included music and travel and was always willing to help those in need. She was two times Eagle President in Penticton. Memorial donations may be made to the Eagles, Penticton. Condolences may be left at www.providencefuneralhomes.com