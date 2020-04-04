|
|
BUCKLAND, Sharon Rose: Apr 30, 1941 - Mar 30, 2020 Born: Vancouver, B.C. to Leona Julia Dundee and John (Jack) Henry Dundee. It is with very heavy hearts that we share the news of our Mom's passing in Penticton, B.C. on March 30th, 2020 at the age of 78. She was cared for and loved so dearly by her children Ken (and Heather), Leona (and Jeff), Deb (and Doug), and Jennifer (and Graham), and all her grandchildren: Lucas, Connor, Shannon, and Eric; Molly (and Marcus), Hu, Rose, Katie, Angus, Maggie, Bruce, Emmett, and Annie; Stephen and Jeffrey; Andreas, Aria, and Seth; and little great-grandson Enoch, who stole her heart. She loved all of us in turn, and as each of her grandchildren arrived in the world, another bright flame lit up in her beautiful eyes. Mom taught hundreds of wee children with the Calgary Separate School Board over many years, always shoring up those in need with laughter and hugs, and always keeping an eye out for those who might be slipping through the cracks. She was a loyal and dedicated teacher. It was her true vocation. She was a fiercely proud Mother and Grandmother, an avid gardener with a stylish sense of home decor, a passionate adventurer with a free spirit, and a good friend to many. She loved people and she loved to laugh, and she never shied away from a new idea. In times of adversity, she picked herself up, dusted herself off, and carried on. Full of joy, she always beamed brightly with a spark in her eyes. We'll miss you Mom. We'll miss you Grandma. Our deep and heartfelt thanks go out to family friend Norma for looking after Mom every day, Dr. David Paisley for his kind attention, and Mom's personal care aid, Ricki, and all the staff at the Trinity Care Centre, for all the hard work and dedication and the love that went into making Mom's life so rich, happy and healthy over the years.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Apr. 4, 2020