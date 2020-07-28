PAYNTER, Sheila Treasure: July 2, 1920 - July 22, 2020 Only a few short weeks after celebrating her 100th birthday on July 2, Paynter family matriarch and author Sheila Treasure Paynter died peacefully at home on July 22, 2020. Sheila was born to Alexander (Sandy) and Dorothea (nee Bishop) McKay at Kelowna General Hospital July 2, 1920. Sheila was an only child raised in Peachland. In 1946 Sheila married Henry Oliver Paynter. Together they raised six children on their family farm in Westbank where they enjoyed an active community life. Sheila said her most rewarding activity was hosting visits to the farm each spring. She welcomed thousands of preschool students from classes around the Okanagan each year. Sheila is predeceased by her husband Henry in 2005 and eldest son Geoff Paynter in 2016. Upon her passing Sheila leaves in loving memory her children, extended family and many friends. Daughter in law, Marci Detta Paynter(the late Geoff Paynter), Chandra Paynter; Travis Paynter(Sheri nee Russell) and their daughter Paige; Nigel Paynter (Hayley Paynter nee Wells) and their children Hattie and River; (Chandra, Travis and Nigel's mother, Trisha Bishop). Brent Detta (Renata Rackiewicz) their children Teigen and Palmer Detta; Pete Detta (Tonia nee Reed) their daughter Taryn. Gillian (Michael Evans) and their children Anthony Evans and Garth Shillington. Farlie Paynter and his son Brante Farrell and Brante's daughter Emmaly Garner. Henry A. Paynter (Barb nee Heaney), Celestine Paynter (Alex Pickering) and their daughter Fiona Pickering; Henray Paynter (Aimee Jensen) and their son Henri Paynter. (Celestine and Henray's mother Suzanne Morin) David Paynter (Laurie nee Ball) their children Aaron Paynter and daughter Lisa Paynter (Philip Akins) their children Eloise and Oliver Akins. Alisen Paynter, children, Geoffrey Oliver (Stephanie Mathews), Jennay Oliver (James Seabrook) and their daughter Sierra Seabrook; (Geoffrey and Jennay's dad, Rod Oliver). The family very much appreciates all the support received from Sheila s dedicated home care workers and from friends and neighbours for their sincere expressions of flowers baking and sympathy. In lieu of flowers donations could go to Plan Okanagan. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. For more information on Sheila's life please go to the Kelownadailycourier.ca
