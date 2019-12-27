Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
View Map
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sherri Ann FORMAN


1948 - 2019
Sherri Ann FORMAN Obituary
FORMAN, Sherri Ann: 1948 - 2019 On Saturday, December 21, Sherri Forman passed awaypeacefully at the age of 71 years. Sherri is survived by her husband, Bob Buckham; sons, Bill and Dan (Rachel); siblings, Dave (Ruby), JoAnne (Bernie), Steve (Celeste) and John; one niece, numerous nephews, extended family and friends. She is predeceased by her parents, Margaret and Gordon Palmer. The family would like to thank the staff at the Hamlets for their love and care shown to Sherri. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Providence Funeral Homes' Penticton Chapel, 1258 Main Street, Penticton, BC. In lieu of other tributes donations may be made to The Autism Society of British Columbia at https://www.autismbc.ca/or by mail to Autism BC, 3688 Cessna Drive, Richmond, BC, V7B 1C7. To sendcondolences please visit www.providencefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Dec. 27, 2019
