THOMAS, SHIRLEY ANNE: With our hearts full of sadness at her departure, but comforted in the knowledge that her sufferings are no more, we announce that SHIRLEY ANNE THOMAS (NEE WARNER) has passed away July 3, 2019 following a debilitating stroke earlier in the year. Shirley is survived by her brother Max Warner, sisters Muriel Penstock and Pam (Jim) Edgar, brother Terry (Pam) Warner and predeceased by brothers Norman, Wayne and Raymond Warner. She leaves behind also her children Darrell (Janice) Brindley and Shari Neveu, grandchildren Devon (Bonny) Brindley, Janelle Brindley and Marissa Brindley; great-grandchildren Isla and Linus Brindley and was predeceased by her son James ("Lance") Brindley. She was predeceased also by her husband William Thomas and first husband James Brindley. Also left behind are stepchildren Karen (Chris) Nowell, Carol (Paul) Vanderheyden, Charolette (Mariano) Serpa, Billy Thomas and Roberta (Randy) Nahirney; step grandchildren Doug and Blake Vanderheyden, Justin (Aimee) Serpa, Kaitlin (Lance) Clemente and step great grandchildren Ariella and Rosalia Clemente; predeceased by stepson Johnny Thomas. Shirley was born in Blackie, Alberta and began working at the Toronto Dominion bank in Calgary, Alberta, transferring to the Royal Bank first in Edmonton, Alberta and then Kelowna, BC, where she finished her career at the impressively young age of 54, leaving her many years for travel and making memories. She and her husband Bill Thomas both participated in and taught square dancing around the Okanagan Valley for several years. She had many devoted friends and acquaintances from all areas of her life including those made during her time with St. Paul's United Church in Kelowna and her final years at the Village at Mill Creek, also in Kelowna, who will surely (no pun intended) miss her with her sparkling personality, keen intelligence and immaculate hair. We all love and miss you. A Celebration of Shirley's life will be held on Saturday July 13, 2019 at 1:00 pm. First Memorial Funeral Home 1211 Sutherland Ave Kelowna, BC. Followed by a reception at the Village of Mill Creek, 1450 Sutherland Ave. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.firstmemorialfuneralkelowna.com Arrangements entrusted to First Memorial Funeral Services, 250-762-2299. Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on July 6, 2019