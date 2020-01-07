|
O'CONNOR, Shirley, E.: May 25, 1936 - Nov. 24, 2019 We are sad to announce that Shirley O'Connor of Okanagan Falls passed away, with her family around her, on November 24. Shirley had many good friends in the Okanagan and Kamloops areas. You're invited to her celebration of life on Saturday, January 11 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Okanagan Falls Senior Centre. Donations in Shirley's memory can be made to the Okanagan Falls Senior Activity Society, 1128 Willow Street, PO Box 515, Okanagan Falls, B.C. V0H 1R0. E-transfer to [email protected]
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Jan. 7, 2020