Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley O'CONNOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley E. O'CONNOR

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
O'CONNOR, Shirley, E.: May 25, 1936 - Nov. 24, 2019 We are sad to announce that Shirley O'Connor of Okanagan Falls passed away, with her family around her, on November 24. Shirley had many good friends in the Okanagan and Kamloops areas. You're invited to her celebration of life on Saturday, January 11 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Okanagan Falls Senior Centre. Donations in Shirley's memory can be made to the Okanagan Falls Senior Activity Society, 1128 Willow Street, PO Box 515, Okanagan Falls, B.C. V0H 1R0. E-transfer to [email protected]
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -