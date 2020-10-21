WIZINSKY, Shirley Edith: September 26, 1940 - October 15, 2020 It is with very heavy hearts that we say good-bye to Shirley Wizinsky, our lovingly beautiful, strong mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and very good friend to many. Her strong Saskatchewan roots gave Shirley the strength to fight her ALS battle right to the end. She passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of her children and left us with a legacy of love, strength, and strong family values. Mom, you will forever be in our hearts. Shirley is predeceased by her husband John Wizinsky; parents Lillian and Gordon Whyte; and sister Janet Helgeson. She is survived by her children Nick Wizinsky, Becky Reeve, John (Katrina) Wizinsky, and Brent (Shauna) Wizinsky; sisters Marilyn Karpowich and Sandra (Donald) Adolphson; brothers Gordie (Elaine) Whyte, Larry (Lynn) Whyte, and Tommy (Carol) Whyte; a dozen grandchildren; four great grandkids; and nieces, nephews and cousins. She was the matriarch of the family, loved us all, and was loved by all. Shirley was born in North Battleford, SK on September 26, 1940 and moved to Rossland with family in 1952. On October 18, 1958, Shirley married John Wizinsky in Trail, BC. In 1988, Shirley and John moved to West Kelowna, BC and would later retire there surrounded by family and friends near and far. You will always be an angel in the shape of our Mom. Due to COVID, the funeral service is by invitation and will also be available for live-streaming. Please contact one of our family members and they will provide the link for the live stream. Mom's service is Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes, 2547 Hebert Road, West Kelowna, BC. Condolences may be directed to the family through hansonsfuneral.ca
