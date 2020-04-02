|
|
BOETTGER, Shirley Lois (née Detta): It is with great sorrow that we announce Shirley Lois Boettger passed away peacefully in her sleep on the morning of Wednesday, March 25, 2020 in Penticton BC at the age of 84. Shirley was born and raised on the family farm near Findlater, SK. She was the youngest of ten children, a "tough Saskatchewan girl", she would always say. Shirley married Gordon Boettger in 1958 in Nakusp, BC and together had two children. Over the next 3 or 4 years, they moved multiple times within BC between Nakusp, Revelstoke, Donald and Golden, settling in Donald in the early 1960s to start a log trucking business. They moved to Golden, BC in 1971 where they lived until making their final move to Penticton, BC in 2010. Shirley made many great life-long friends in the Golden area over the years. She enjoyed having family and friends visit her at home. Shirley had a passion for gardening, music and crocheting. She had a greenhouse in Golden where she proudly raised crops of tasty vegetables each year. Shirley enjoyed playing the guitar, piano and accordion, notably at home parties. Shirley and Gordon traveled in the motorhome to Alaska but mostly throughout the Western U.S. They stayed in Arizona for 3 months each winter for a number of years. Her preference, however, was to be home. Shirley was feisty, always upbeat and smiling and she loved to have people visit and to socialize. Her infectious smile, twinkle in her eye and her sense of humour kept her friends close. Shirley was the trucking company's bookkeeper for many years. She loved to cook and be in the kitchen. Some of her notable dishes were cabbage rolls, fried and roasted chicken, clam chowder, borscht, banana cake, and her special Christmas fruit cake. She had many favourite TV shows and loved to read. However, it was clear that Shirley's priority was always her husband and children for whom she happily and tirelessly cooked, cleaned and cared. Shirley was the best mom anyone could wish for. She was an amazing lady, mom, gramma and friend. She will live on, without question, in the hearts of all who knew her well. Shirley will be missed so incredibly. She was predeceased by her husband, Gordon (2010). Shirley will be greatly missed by her children: Steven (Sandra) - Vancouver, Sheila (Keith) - Penticton; grandchildren: Nicole, Sydney - Penticton; sister Phyllis (Ted) - Victoria; sister-in-law Edith - Regina; extended family in Vancouver and New Zealand, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and family friends. Shirley's family wants to thank Dr. Mark Lawrie and the staff of the Haven Hill Retirement Centre in Penticton, BC who dedicated themselves to the health and happiness of our mom these last 5 years. A summer service will be scheduled in Penticton when gatherings are safe once again. Condolences and memories may be shared by visiting www.everdenrust.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Apr. 2, 2020