LEWIS, Shirley Marie "Chester": October 19, 1936 - September 19, 2020 Shirley was born in Coal Creek, BC and grew up there and in Fernie. She met the love of her life, Gordon Lewis, in Fernie at the age of 15. They married in 1955 and raised two children, Dorrie and Darren. As Gordon worked for the CIBC and was transferred regularly, the family lived in Vancouver; Victoria; Richmond; Ottawa; Wycoff, New Jersey; Mississauga; West Vancouver; Edmonton; and Calgary. They spent their retirement years in Kelowna. Shirley enjoyed playing golf, tennis, and duplicate bridge and made many wonderful friends through these activities. Her goal of obtaining a Life Masters in Bridge was a cause for great celebration. She had a keen eye for decorating and fashion. She and Gordon enjoyed many holidays in Hawaii, often with her parents; a condo in Arizona for many winters; and several cruises. A special place for the family was the cottage on Edward's Lake which her father and brother built. She was predeceased by her parents Dan and Martha Chester and very recently by her brother, John Chester. She is survived by her husband Gordon, daughter Dorrie Bring (Kohla - Lara, Sita & Nick) and son Darren (Elaine - Meghan & Michael). She is also survived by her sister Lois Vassallo (Joe - Krista & Scott); sister-in-law Beryl Chester (Patricia & Oren, Lisa & Rob); Gordon's family members; and friends. As a family, we are very appreciative of the care she received during her struggle with Parkinson's over the years by Doctors Mackle, Purdon, and Wile and the staff at Cottonwoods and Hospice House. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Parkinson Society British Columbia or a charity of your choice. Condolences maybe sent to the family by visiting www.firstmemorialfuneralkelowna.com
. Arrangements entrusted with First Memorial Funeral Services, Kelowna, BC 250-762-2299