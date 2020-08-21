1/1
Shirley neé Bos MCLEAN
MCLEAN, Shirley neé Bos: January 13, 1940 -August 13, 2020 It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Shirley McLean on August 13, 2020. She is survived by her loving family: husband Barry; son Lindsay (Cheryl) of Port Coquitlam; daughter Kimberley (Everett) of Qualicum Beach; sister Sharon (Clarence) of Merville; grandchildren: Cameron and Jennifer and extended family and friends. She was predeceased by her father and mother, Peter and Pietje Bos and her sister Ella Hallet. Shirley was "everybody's" friend. The first to volunteer and the last to quit. "She was loved by all and will be missed!" Special thanks are extended to the staff of Trinity Care Facility for the care, compassion and courtesy that she received in her time of need. In accordance with Shirley's wishes, there will be no formal service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Shirley's memory to the BC Alzheimer's Society. Condolences / memories may be shared at www.everdenrust.com.


Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Everden Rust Funeral Services & Crematorium
1910 Windsor Rd.
Kelowna, BC V1Y 4R5
(250) 860-6440
