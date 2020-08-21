MCLEAN, Shirley neé Bos: January 13, 1940 -August 13, 2020 It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Shirley McLean on August 13, 2020. She is survived by her loving family: husband Barry; son Lindsay (Cheryl) of Port Coquitlam; daughter Kimberley (Everett) of Qualicum Beach; sister Sharon (Clarence) of Merville; grandchildren: Cameron and Jennifer and extended family and friends. She was predeceased by her father and mother, Peter and Pietje Bos and her sister Ella Hallet. Shirley was "everybody's" friend. The first to volunteer and the last to quit. "She was loved by all and will be missed!" Special thanks are extended to the staff of Trinity Care Facility for the care, compassion and courtesy that she received in her time of need. In accordance with Shirley's wishes, there will be no formal service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Shirley's memory to the BC Alzheimer's Society. Condolences / memories may be shared at www.everdenrust.com
.