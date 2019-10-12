|
GUTHRIE, Shirley Olive (Schuler): 1928-2019. On Monday afternoon, September 30, 2019 Shirley passed away peacefully at Good Samaritan Mountainview Village. Lovingly cared for by Chaplain Sharilynn, the nurses, all her wonderful caregivers and Michael and Bonnie. She was born in Indian Head, Saskatchewan in 1928 to Edward and Jessie Schuler. Predeceased by her husband of 69 years Jim in 2017, her parents and sisters Ethel, Pearl, Grace, Joyce and brothers Henry and Carrol. Shirley is survived by her brother Dale Schuler, many nieces, nephews and extended family. Shirley met and married Jim in Regina and they moved to Cloverdale to a small farm in 1956. She so loved her family and all God's creatures and especially her horse "Sparky" who she rode every day, a good friend for 21 years. Shirley was always whistling as she went about her day. She loved to swim, play ball and curled for many years winning numerous championships. She also enjoyed gardening, country and gospel music. Shirley lived her life guided by her faith and always ready to help and gave herself to anyone who needed it. She had a good sense of humor, so loving and caring and will be forever lovingly remembered for her smile and happy spirit. She will be sadly missed by all the lives she touched. Our family was so blessed to have her in our lives. A truly beautiful soul! No service by request. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.everdenrust.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Oct. 12, 2019