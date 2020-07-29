ROUTLEY, Shirley: 1935 - 2020 Shirley Routley of Penticton, BC passed away peacefully on July 20, 2020 at the age of 85 years. Born in Cudworth, SK Shirley is remembered and sadly missed by her children, Karen, Dwayne, Brad, Kelly and their spouses; nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Gerry Miko and sister, Vern Myers, both of Saskatoon, as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended family and friends. She was sadly predeceased by her husband, Bob; daughter, Sherrie; sister, Betty and brother, Larry. Shirley will be remembered for her love of hockey, curling, cards, Bud & clam. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial Tributes may be made to Moog & Friends Hospice House, Penticton. To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.providencefuneralhomes.com