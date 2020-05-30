Shoffeea MURRAY
1924 - 2020
MURRAY, Shoffeea: June 14, 1924 - May 14, 2020 On Thursday, May 14, 2020, our Mom Sophie passed peacefully one month before her 96th birthday with all her children nearby. She was predeceased by her husband Harry; granddaughter Crystal; sisters Miriam Bryant, Adeline Betts; brother Ismet Othman and step-sons Roy and George. Sophie will be fondly remembered by her loving family including children Ellen Murray (Raymond), Margaret Harkness, Esther Charlton (Robert) and twins Rhonda and Russell Murray; grandchildren Natalie Wolfe, Lisa Harkness, Luke Charlton, Ryan Charlton, Blake Charlton, Dylan Murray and Jenelle Molofy; great-grandchildren Aidan, Abbygail, Craig, Trevor, Reid, Eli, Sadie and Aaron as well as many extended family and friends. She was born in 1924 in Regina, Saskatchewan and at age 16, she moved to Oliver to be with her parents Mary and Fred Othman where she worked in the box factory. Sophie worked at the packing house until 1989 and on her own still had time to raise five children and grow a beautiful flower and vegetable garden. Her home was always welcoming nieces and nephews for summer holidays and neighbours for morning coffee visits. Baking was a favourite pastime and she loved trying out new recipes which delighted her family. Sophie also liked a challenge and enjoyed card games, board games, puzzles, crosswords and she always played to win! Mom was always busy - working, caring and loving. She will be deeply missed and in our hearts forever. The family wishes to thank Dr. Myslek and staff at SOGH and McKinney Place ECU for the attention and kind care our mother received at this time. Also, to Nunes-Pottinger Funeral Service for the sensitive guidance received. Condolences and tributes may be directed to the family by visiting www.nunes-pottinger.com


Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on May 30, 2020.
