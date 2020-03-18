|
|
TENNERT, Siegfried Rudolf: 1925 - 2020 Siegfried Rudolf Tennert passed away peacefully on March 14, 2020 at the age of 94 years. He will be remembered and sadly missed by his loving children Sieg (Maria) Tennert of Naramata, BC and Dirk (Sandra) Tennert of Penticton, BC; his grandsons Kevin, Christian, Stefan and Kersten; his granddaughters Stephanie and Sabrina; his two sisters Ingrid Richter and Marlies (Gerhard) Friebe. Siegfried was predeceased by his wife Regina Tennert and his parents Rudolf and Erna Tennert. Born in Raguhn, Germany, Siegfried and his family came to Canada in 1975 to start a new life. In 1987 he and his family moved from the Maritimes to Penticton, BC where he has lived and worked for the last 33 years. He was forever a man in motion. Always busy working or travelling, exploring different cultures and always up to date with world events on any given day. His daily updates will be missed. A private family service will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at Providence Funeral Homes Penticton Chapel, 1258 Main Street, Penticton, BC. Interment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery, Penticton, BC. In lieu of flowers or other tributes, donations may be made to the Kidney Foundation of BC & Yukon at https://kidney.ca/Get-Involved/Make-a-Gift/In-Memory-Tribute-Donations. We the family would like to take this opportunity to thank all the caring and compassionate staff at The Hamlets. To send condolences please visit www.providencefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Mar. 18, 2020