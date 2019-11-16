|
SHORI, Simone: July 30, 1967 - November 4, 2019. On Monday November 4th, our dearest Simone died of kidney failure. She is survived by her partner John Lewis, mother Nola Williams, aunts Melanie Mitchell, Margaret Vivian, and Sylvia Shori, many relatives and friends. Simone's successful career as an RN and Clinical Research Assistant at Kelowna General Hospital was cut short by her kidney disease. She radiated such a special spirt which will be missed with immense sorrow. Memories of her gorgeous smile, infectious laugh, bright mind and kindness will remain with us forever. Her 25 year struggle with kidney disease is finally over and she is now at peace. Eternally our beloved. Heartfelt thanks to the nursing staff at SOGH and the Mariposa Gardens. Condolences and tributes may be directed to the family by visiting www.nunes-pottinger.com
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Nov. 16, 2019