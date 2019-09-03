|
LONGSTREET, Sophie P.: May 01, 1947 - Aug. 26, 2019. It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of Sophie Pauline Longstreet (née Yacucha) on August 26, 2019. She was surrounded by her family and passed peacefully in her sleep. Sophie was born on May 1st, 1947 in Portage La Prairie, Manitoba. She married at 19 and then took up a nomadic life in the oilfield with her husband and children. Sophie thrived as a wife, a mother, grandmother and homemaker. She excelled at amateur sports from curling to bowling to softball and eventually her ultimate love - golf. As an expat in so many countries, she was always engaged in whichever community she found herself. Sophie is a beloved figure in places as far apart as Texas and Oman or Scotland and South Africa. Her tenacity, grace, kindness, and passion shined for everyone to see especially through her love of golf. She dedicated herself to the sport like few others could ever have achieved; she blossomed on the green. She became a pillar of the Dubai golfing community which culminated in her being nominated as The Lady Captain of the Emirates Golf Course in 2002. While her spinal injury 13 years ago certainly impacted her in unimaginable ways, Sophie's resolve, strong spirit and love of her family led her to remain an active woman. Sophie is survived by her loving husband, Philip Wayne Longstreet; her children and their partners Michelle Roberts (Geoff) and Shaun Longstreet (Lu); her grandchildren, Jake and Giselle; her siblings, Sylvia, Oxena (Ray), Harry (Leanna), and Elizabeth. She is predeceased by her father Harry and her mother Alexandria. A memorial service will be held Thursday, September 5th at 2:00 PM at The Everden and Rust Funeral Home (1910 Windsor Road, Kelowna, BC V1Y 4R5). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Sophie Longstreet to The First Tee, an organization that promotes the sport of golf and its values to under-served youth. This reflects Sophie's love of the game and her unending generosity to children (http://thefirsttee.org/). Sophie's network of friends and family is global, there will be a later celebration of life to honor her and allow time to make plans. On May 1st, 2020, a celebration of her life and friendly golf game is planned. Details and updates will be posted on Sophie's Facebook page.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on Sept. 3, 2019