MUKHERJEE, Souren: Sourendra Nath Mukherjee passed away peacefully at Village By the Station on Saturday, April 25th at the age of 93 years. He is survived by his children, Sean (Rose), Jason (Jessica), Anita (Darcy), and grandchildren Isaac, Maya, Marissa, Sabrea, Phoebe, Norah, Aaron, and Daniel. He was predeceased by his wife, Patricia Charmane, last June, his parents, Saroj and Khana Prova and three brothers, Ramendra, Brojendra and Kamal. Souren was born in Calcutta, India in 1926. He began his studies in India and then ventured to the United Kingdom to obtain his masters degree in Mechanical Engineering. Souren met his beloved wife of 55 years, married in 1964 and then started a family. They moved to Montreal in 1974 and then on to Calgary where they lived for about 20 years. The Okanagan Valley was a favourite vacation spot and Souren and Pat eventually retired in Okanagan Falls. Souren was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was also a teacher, provider and was always giving of his time. Souren was highly intelligent, dignified, generous and gentle. He enjoyed church life, Indian curries and keeping fit. His most cherished moments were family gatherings at Christmas. Dad, we will miss you with all our hearts. Now you and mom are dancing the waltz again. The family wishes to thank all the staff at Village by the Station and Dr. Murphy. We will hold a A Celebration of Life when we are all able to gather again. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Barbara's Anglican Church in Okanagan Falls or Village By the Station, Penticton. Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.everdenrust.com.
Published in Okanagan Valley Newspaper Group on May 5, 2020.