O'BRIEN, Stacy Evelyn Lorraine: 1993-2020 Penticton, BC Survived by mother Tina Gibson, father Randy O'Brien, daughters Elaina(Nathan) and Bria(Brandon), grandparents Darlene, Eve and Brian, family Debbie, Will, Karlie, Kayden, Afton, Vicky, Darren, Dori, Joelle, Jo, Jamie, D'Arcy, Levi, Tanner, and many friends. A memorial gathering will be held at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 1197 Main Street, Penticton on Saturday September 19, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, there will only be a certain amount of guests allowed in the building at anytime. Condolences may be made to the family through kvmemorial.com