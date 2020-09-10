WARCHOLA, Stanley "Steve": November 12, 1933 - September 1, 2020 Steve Warchola passed away at age 86 on September 1, 2020, reuniting with his wife, Anne, beloved daughter, Donna and brothers John and Mike. Leaving to mourn Steve is his daughter Debbie, brothers Roman and Myron; sister Lillie; grandchildren Stephanie (Shawn), Sandi (Rob), John, David and 7 great grandchildren. grandchildren Stephanie (Shawn), Sandi (Rob), John, David and 7 great grandchildren. One of 6 children born to Ukrainian immigrant parents in Thorhild, AB, Steve worked hard, studied hard and achieved his Bachelor of Education from the University of Alberta. Moving his family to Penticton, BC, he enjoyed his life as a math/science teacher and working in his orchard. Particularly interested in Special Needs students, Steve obtained his Master's Degree, teaching in both Alberta and BC. Even after retirement, he continued tutoring students. An avid collector, he loved camping, fishing, woodworking and tinkering on his Model A Ford. Steve travelled to Europe, Poland, and the Ukraine, finding his roots. Proud of his heritage, he was a founder/member of the Ukrainian Cultural Society of South Okanagan. Steve will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him. Church service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, September 11, 2020 at the Free Presbyterian Church, 120 Preston Avenue, in Penticton, BC. A viewing will be held at 10:00 am at the Free Presbyterian Church. To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.providencefuneralhomes.com
